Iran to give decisive response to Zionist regime: Envoy

Akbari offered condolences on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS) and the martyrdom of some Iranians in the recent Zionist attack on the consulate building in Syria on Monday, noting that the Zionist regime committed another crime and targeted the Iranian consulate building, which was next to the Iranian embassy.

He added that Israeli F-35 fighter jets from the occupied Golan targeted the building with six missiles, noting that he was at his office in the embassy when the attack was conducted.

He said that it is not the Israeli regime’s first time committing such crimes, which is contrary to international rules, highlighting that the regime has previously attacked diplomatic missions and embassies.

After six months of crimes against Gaza and Syria, the regime committed such crimes against colleagues and employees of the Iranian embassy and military advisers, some of whom were martyred, whose names will be announced later, he added.

He said that between 5-7 people have been martyred due to the attack on the consulate so far.

endNewsMessage1