FM calls on Saudi Arabia to resolve issues related to Umrah pilgrimage for Iranians

Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan spoke on the phone on Wednesday, discussing issues related to the resumption of flights carrying Iranian Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

They also discussed the latest negotiations that Iranian and Saudi delegations held in Tehran last week over problems delaying the Iranians’ pilgrimage, which Iranian officials had already said were technical and unrelated to political issues.

During their phone talks, Amirabdollahian and Farhan also discussed mutual ties as well as cooperation and regional issues.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing bilateral ties, both sides stressed the importance of deepening cooperation between the two countries over the issues of mutual interest.

The two ministers meanwhile expressed concern about the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and its continued crimes against Palestinians there, with both urging an end to the regime’s crimes as well as lifting the blockade of Gaza so that tranquility returns to the region.

The two sides discussed developments in the occupied West Bank and the Red Sea as well.

The top Iranian diplomat also invited his Saudi counterpart to pay a visit to Tehran.

