Iran ready for all-out cooperation with Kuwait: FM

Amir-Abdollahian, in a telephone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Elahia on Sunday evening congratulated him over his appointment as the top diplomat.

While wishing him success in his new position, the Iranian foreign minister called for implementing all opportunities in various fields by enumerating the issues of bilateral relations.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister thanked Amir-Abdollahian and explained the Kuwaiti government’s stance on developing and consolidating relations between the two countries.

The two top diplomats held the telephone conversation at a time when a Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation is on a visit to Iran in a bid to further enhance fraternal relations among regional countries.

