Iran reserves right to respond to recent terror attacks: Speaker

Qalibaf made the remarks in the Sunday open session of Majlis, noting that the Islamic Republic and the lovers of Islamic resistance are resolved to make the Zionist regime regret.

The Zionist regime's successive defeats on the ground and their withdrawal from their hollow claims about military operations in Gaza and Hamas have led them to resort to their usual habit of terrorism, he underlined.

The official added that they seek to restore their reputation which was lost in the Gaza battlefield through assassination and the irreparable failure of operation of October 7, 2023.

However, assassinations can never be a cover-up of the Zionist regime's successive defeats, he further noted.

The public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has announced that during the air raid by the fighters of the aggressor and usurper Zionist regime, several Syrian forces and four military advisers of the Islamic Republic of Iran were martyred.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf termed the successful launch of the "Qaem-100" satellite carrier as a historic accomplishment for Iran’s aerospace industry.

Qaem 100 carrier is capable of putting satellites up to 100 kg into orbits 500 kilometers from the surface of the Earth using three-stage solid-fuel engine.

