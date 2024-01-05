Iran, Syria FMs discuss Kerman terrotist attack

Faisal Mekdad in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian strongly condemned yesterday's terrorist incident in Kerman, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of innocent people.

While expressing his sympathy with the families of the martyrs, the Syrian Foreign Minister wished the injured people a speedy recovery.

Faisal Mekdad also conveyed the condolences of Syrian President Bashar Assad to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

Amirabdollahian also thanked the Syrian authorities for their sympathy and condemnation of this terrorist incident.

Amirabdollahian also emphasized the necessity of cooperation between the countries of the region to fight together and eradicate the sinister phenomenon of terrorism.

