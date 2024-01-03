President Raisi due in Ankara on Thursday

He is expected to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and attend the eighth meeting of the Supreme Council of Iran-Türkiye Cooperation. The two presidents will also participate in a joint press conference.

During his visit, President Raisi is also scheduled to meet with Iranian and Turkish businesses as well as Iranian expatriates.

The 7th meeting of the Supreme Council of Economic Cooperation between Iran and Türkiye was held on July 19, 2022, during President Erdogan’s official visit to Tehran. During that visit, the two sides agreed to develop relations in economic, infrastructure, security, political, cultural, and sports fields.

