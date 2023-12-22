Raisi tells Armenian PM: Iran policy on Caucasus unchanged

Raisi made the comment on Wednesday night during a phone call made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Commenting on an Armenian plan to develop road and railway connection routes between the two countries as well as regional states, the Iranian president announced Iran’s support for any such plan which he described as an effective step to cement peace and protect interests of neighboring countries.

Raisi called Caucasus a key region where peace and tranquility should be established, saying that the Islamic Republic’s policy toward that region is unchanged.

He urged caution to prevent Caucasus from turning into a field of competition between extra-regional countries, stressing that issues related to Caucasus should be resolved by regional countries and away from foreign meddling.

The Iranian president meanwhile expressed satisfaction over the growing ties between Tehran and Yerevan.

Pashinyan, on his part, said that the increased interactions between top officials of both countries indicates that the two neighbors are determined to expand their relations in all fields.

endNewsMessage1