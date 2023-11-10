Iran-Azerbaijan ties expanding; enemies’ plots failed: Raisi

Raisi made the comment in a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where the two attended the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) earlier in the day.

The Iranian president said that Iran-Azerbaijan relations are beyond political and neighborly ties, and are based on a deep and inseparable bond. Officials of the two countries are also determined to further expand those relations in different fields, he added.

Raisi also emphasized Iran’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity including the Nagorno-Karabakh region, noting that the two countries are expanding their ties despite plots by enemies and ill-wishers, which have failed.

Aliyev said that it is of key importance that officials of the two countries are determined to deepen bilateral ties, adding that attempts by certain states to create problems in Tehran-Baku relations have failed.

He also expressed gratitude towards Iran for its support of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

