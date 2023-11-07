Any action in violation of Tehran statement will cause serious problems: expert

The issue of the Aras route is a strategic proposal from Iran to create balance in the Caucasus and resolve disputes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the establishment of communication lines between the main territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, Ahmad Kazemi told ILNA.

The developments of the last 3 years show that the second and third Karabakh wars were a strategy and a grand plan by England and the Zionist regime to create geopolitical intrigue in the region with the aim of establishing NATO's long corridor, he noted.

The expert added that its purpose is to connect the Turkish world and create major changes in the Caucasus region and Central Asia to take measures against Iran, Russia, and China in this field, especially in the fields of energy, transit, ethnocentrism, and the expansion of NATO to the region.

To counter this geopolitical sedition, Iran proposed the Aras route, he said.

The expert emphasized that in such a situation, if the issue of the fake Zangzor Corridor is raised again, it shows that they are not looking for a transit route, but for security plans and geopolitical and border changes.

Naturally, any action violating the agreements made in the form of the Tehran statement in the 3+3 format can again create serious problems in the region, he explained.

