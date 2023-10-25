Iran rejects US allegations, calls for immediate truce in Gaza

“Iran aligns with the international community in endorsing the call for an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and “cessation” of the Zionist regime of Israel’s uninterrupted military aggression, Ami Saeid Iravani said at the UN Security Council meeting held in New York Tuesday on the situation in the Middle East including Question of Palestine.

The brutal crimes against Gaza and the killing of the Palestinian people is a clear violation of the international laws on human rights, the ambassador announced.

Below is the full text of Iravani’s remarks at the UN meeting:

Mr. President,

I thank Brazil for convening this open debate. The topic under the agenda is highly significant, and the timing of this session is also exceptionally sensitive.

We are witnessing appalling brutal massacres, atrocities, and the collective punishment of the Palestinian population in Gaza in clear violation of international humanitarian law. The terrorist attacks on Al Ahli Arab Hospital, resulting in the killing of more than 500 innocent civilians, including women and children, can only be described as a heinous war crime.

Mr. President,

As it was underlined by the UN Secretary-General in today's briefing, Palestinian anti-occupation on the 7th of October 2023 was not conducted in a vacuum. For decades, Palestinians have suffered a painful history of occupation, aggression, discrimination, and the imposition of apartheid policies by the Israeli regime.

Despite the overwhelming support from a vast majority of UN member states, as evidenced by numerous General Assembly resolutions affirming the Palestinian nation's right to self-determination, the Security Council has faced significant obstacles in taking decisive action. The primary impediment to such action has been the unwavering support of the United States, which has exercised its veto power on more than 40 resolutions within the Council. The Council’s inaction has unfortunately emboldened the Israeli occupying regime, resulting in the perpetration of even more egregious crimes.

Mr. President,

The inalienable rights of Palestinians, including their right to self-determination and the right of return, persistently face denial and grave violations by the Israeli occupying regime.

The international community, along with the Security Council, carries both moral and legal obligations that require immediate action. Their commitment should be intensified to provide comprehensive protection for Palestinians, which includes stopping Israeli military aggression, establishing an immediate ceasefire, ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access, reopening the Rafah border crossing, and facilitating the swift delivery of essential supplies to Gaza.

Mr. President,

Today, the U.S. Secretary of State once again attempted to wrongly place the blame on Iran. Iran categorically rejects these groundless allegations. Our commitment to regional peace and stability remains unwavering. Iran aligns with the international community in endorsing the call for an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of Israel's relentless military aggression, as well as the imperative to halt the forced displacement of over a million people from Gaza.

The United States' unwavering support for occupation and aggression has rendered it an active part of the problem. The U.S. has further exacerbated the conflict by overtly aligning itself with the aggressor at the expense of the innocent Palestinian population. Its rapid provision of military and logistical support to the oppressive occupying regime, thus made the U.S. complicit in the brutal massacre of innocent Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Mr. President,

It is regrettable that today at this Chamber, the United States, Canada, and certain Western states attempted to shift the blame from the wrongdoer to the victim. They equate the self-defense and right to self-determination of the Palestinian people with terrorism, attempting to grant the occupying regime, Israel, an unjust right to self-defense.

The international law is clear on this matter. There is no provision for an occupying regime to invoke the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the Charter.

Iran continues to fully support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. Our commitment is to stand with Palestinian aspirations until the occupation is ended.

I thank you.