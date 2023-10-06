Iran among top powers in homegrown drone technology: Cmdr.

Pointing to the important issue that the Islamic Republic will not be caught off-guard against technological warfare threats in the future, the commander said that the country will manufacture drones that are needed for the future and that the Iranian drones are totally indigenous.

Sayyari also referred to the Iranian Army's Joint Drone Exercise 1402, noting that this exercise is somehow covert because the armed forces utilize various military equipment that should not be disclosed in order to avoid any misuse by enemies.

The deputy coordinator of the Iranian Army emphasized that the Iran-made drones are capable of nullifying any threat. The Iranian armed forces enjoy such self-confidence that they are sure; they will not be surprised in any condition, he added.