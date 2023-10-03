Islamic Unity Conference flag-bearer of Muslim world unity: Iran FM

During a meeting with the guests of the 37th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian said the world is in a sharp historical turn that has increased the duties of scholars and thinkers tenfold.

He said indicators suggest that the international world order is changing and moving away from the United States’ unilateralism, which he said has been going on for the last couple of decades.

The foreign minister said the US failure to respond to Iran’s targeting of the US-run Ayn al-Asad airbase in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror general Qassem Soleimani exposed the inability of the US to exercise its hegemony and was an example showing that the global order is changing.

“Today, we are witnessing the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and we intend to develop deep and extensive relations between the two countries with an eye on the interests of the Islamic world and with the aim of discouraging the enemy and closing the road to normalization [with Israel],” said Amirabdollahian.

Stressing that Iran welcomes opening a new page in relations with Islamic countries, he said, “We believe that in agreements with Muslim countries, we should proceed on the basis of protecting the interests of Palestine and considering the Zionist regime as illegitimate.”