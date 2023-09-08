Iran’s president: No foreign help needed to resolve problems

“Foreigners did not and will not resolve anything. We have seen and heard about the troubles they made in other countries,” the president said, citing enormous problems in Afghanistan and Iraq due to the years-long military presence of the US in those countries.

Raisi made the remarks as he addressed Arbaeen mourners in the city of Ferdows, South Khorasan province in northeastern Iran on Wednesday.

He also touched upon the presence of foreign forces in West Asia, urging them to leave the region and allow regional countries to promote security there.

The president further said that his administration continues to do whatever it can to resolve the problems people are facing, adding that the resilience and steadfastness of the Iranian people have disappointed enemies in their pressure campaigns against the nation.

Raisi also referred to a media campaign in the world, which tries to prevent people from having a true understanding of events across the globe.

He said that those behind this campaign also try to silence alternative media that work to raise awareness of the world public.

The president meantime criticized some Western states for allowing the desecration of the holy Quran under the pretext of free speech, saying that it is actually an insult to humanity and all holy books.

Later on Wednesday, Raisi met with elites of South Khorasan Province in Birjand. He said that enemies are making efforts to create disappointment among various walks of life in Iran, especially the youth.

The president called on elites of the country to foil those efforts, which he said are part of hybrid warfare against Iran, through the “jihad of enlightenment” in different fields.