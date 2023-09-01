Sabotage attacks cannot stop Iran nuclear program: AEOI chief

During an interview with Al-Jazeera on Thursday, Eslami said that Iran will comply with its obligations under the nuclear deal only after the Western powers fully abide by their share of commitments, according to which they fully remove the sanctions.

In reaction to a question about the threats of the Zionist regime, he noted "Iran's nuclear program cannot be stopped by targeting nuclear facilities or sanctions. Targeting our nuclear facilities is futile and will face a decisive and devastating reaction."

Probably, 2023 will be the year of the end of the "political uproar" related to Iran's nuclear program, he said, adding that talks between Iran and the IAEA are continuing and recently the case of high-level enriched uranium particles was closed.

Eslami stressed that setting the IAEA surveillance cameras mostly depends on the commitment of the other parties to the nuclear deal.

At the end of interview, the AEOI chief highlighted that his country is ready for constructive cooperation with its Arab neighbors in the nuclear field.