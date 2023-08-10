Iran looking for new markets in Africa, Latin America, East Asia: official

Mehdi Safari, the deputy foreign minister of Iran for economic diplomacy, has told ILNA that Iran is looking for new markets in the world.

"We are identifying new markets in Africa, Latin America, and East Asia. After every trip by the president, we follow up on each and every agreement," Safari said.

He was responding to observers who raise questions on whether agreements signed by President Ebrahim Raisi during his trips are implemented.

He also expressed Iran's desire to create a new currency other than the U.S. dollar.

"We are part of those who are keen to create a common currency other than the dollar," he said.

