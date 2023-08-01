Iran says continued talks to revive JCPOA not based on trust in US

Tehran says a continuation of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement would not mean that it trusts Washington.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Iran acts based on its national interests rather than the idea of trusting the US.

“A continuation of talks to remove the sanctions is not based on Iran’s trust in the US,” he said.

He said the US could have built “relative trust” by honoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but it “did not even build this relative trust for Iran.”

“We are striving to have the cruel sanctions removed and have all the parties, including the US, return to the JCPOA responsibly,” he said. “Iran negotiates and follows the path of diplomacy based on its national interests and the clear provisions of the JCPOA.”

The spokesman further noted, however, that the JCPOA can be revived whenever the other side is ready and can assure Iran that they will honor their commitments.

“As the only side that has behaved responsibly, we are ready to continue the talks to secure the country’s national interests,” he added.

Asked about a leaked audio file of the US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, Kanaani said it is up to the US government to clarify what the American diplomat has said, reiterating that Iran acts only in order to secure the rights of the Iranian nation.

“Our view on the US government is clear. We never negotiate with the US based on trust, and the JCPOA was not a product of our trust in the US either,” he stated.

UN capacity to help boost peace in Iraq

Touching on a recent visit of the Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq Jenin Hennis-Plasschaert to Tehran, Kanaani said that it is natural the Iranian government welcomes the role of the United Nations in helping to create peace, stability and security in the neighboring country in line with Iraq’s benefits and that the dialogue between the UN special representative and Iran has been going on for years, so the recent visit was also as a follow-up of the previous trips by the UN representatives to Tehran in this regard.

The spokesman also went on to say that various policies were discussed in the framework of providing more assistance with the aim of strengthening popular government, economic development, peace, stability and security in the neighboring state.

The way to utilize the potential of the United Nations to enhance peace, stability and security in the West Asia region was also one of the topics of discussion between the UN special envoy and the Iranian authorities, he added.

Taliban urged to fulfill duties

The Iranian diplomat also pointed to the issue of Iran's water rights from the Helmand (Hirmand) River and the follow-ups by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard.

He said that the issue is one of the issues covered in Iran’s regular talks with Afghanistan’s caretaker officials and that there have been some preliminary agreements as well, so Tehran expects the Afghan side to act responsibly in this respect.

As the Afghan side has repeated that they accept Iran’s water rights based on the existing agreement between the two countries, they are expected to fulfill their obligations, he said.

Compromising with Zionists will not help Palestinian nation

The US administration showed their unconditional commitment to supporting the Zionist regime, Kanaani said.

Within the framework of this policy, the US made several attempts and has normalized political relations between the Zionist regime and a number of countries in the region, he added.

What happened in practice was providing the Zionists with more freedom to commit crimes against the Palestinians.

In the first six months of the current year, we witnessed the killing of about two hundred innocent Palestinian people.

Compromising with the Zionist regime will not help the Palestinian nation, Kanaani said.

Iran does not see any step in recognition of the Zionist regime in the interest of neither Palestine nor the regional peace and security, he stated.

Details of the Syrian delegation's trip to Tehran

Regarding the high-ranking Syrian delegation’s trip to Iran, Kanaani said that the Syrian foreign minister, as well as the ministers of economy and telecommunications, arrived in Tehran yesterday, and "today we will have negotiations."

Fight against terrorism, the process of de-escalation in Turkey-Syria relations, and paving the ground for holding the quadrilateral meeting between Turkey, Syria, Iran, and Russia will also be discussed, he noted.

Foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan

In response to a question regarding Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s visit to Pakistan, Kanaani said the trip is being planned based on the official invitation of the Pakistani foreign minister.

“We have various issues to discuss with the Pakistani side. In addition to political issues and common security issues, we will also discuss the issue of fighting terrorism.”

“A high-ranking economic delegation from Iran is also going to accompany the foreign minister on this trip so that economic issues can be discussed as well,” he added.

BRICS invitation to President Raisi

On the upcoming summit of BRICS leaders, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said President Raisi has been invited to participate in the summit, adding that the details of this trip will be announced soon.

“Iran’s economic capacities will help us develop complementary cooperation in line with the goals of this organization when it becomes a BRICS member state, and as you know, BRICS has economic goals that can bring mutual benefits to both sides with Iran’s membership,” he said.

Europe responsible to fight terrorism

The spokesman also pointed to the arrest of a terrorist network in Iran, adding that the issue shows once again that the enemies of the Iranian nation spare no effort to carry out inhumane measures such as resorting to terrorist methods in a bid to create instability and insecurity.

According to the official, in the contacts between the security services of Iran and certain countries, such issues are communicated, Kanaani said.

Iran has repeatedly conveyed the responsibility of those states to deal with the terrorist groups, he said, adding that European countries, which portray themselves as the flag-bearers in the fight against terrorism, should pay attention to the fact that they have a responsibility to fight the phenomenon.

Iran’s response to reactions to agreement with Bolivia

The spokesman referred to a defense agreement between Iran and Bolivia, noting that Tehran reached a consensus with La Paz to assist the Latin American country in its combat against drug trafficking and the mutual agreement poses no threat to other states in that region, he noted.

Such reactions are to promote Iranophobic policies, the spokesman said.

Not only should no third state be concerned about the cooperation between Iran and Bolivia on combating drug trafficking, but it should welcome it, Kanaani said, adding that Iran has not yet found out why two countries have opposed the agreement.

Urging Europe to prevent disrespect for sanctities

We urge the European governments, especially the ones that paved the ground for this insult, to prevent such unacceptable acts, Kanaani said.

Apparently, the Swedish and Danish authorities announced that they are looking for a mechanism to prevent the repetition of such insults.

Border agreements between Iran and Iraq

Fortunately, we have made the necessary legal agreements in Iraq, the border lines have been determined, and the joint border committees of the two countries maintained their regular cooperation and have done their joint technical measures, he said.

We do not have a particular political problem in this field, and do not see any obstacle for the joint border committees, Kanaani said.

Negotiation, solution to Niger problem

Regarding the coup in Niger, he said that Iran is carefully following the developments in this country.

Iran stresses respecting the rule of law and is after establishing peace and stability in this friendly African country, he added.

Iran seeks settlement of border disputes with neighbors

Touching upon excavation of a shared gas field with Kuwait, the foreign ministry spokesman said that Iran favors peaceful settlement of bordering and maritime disputes with its neighbors.

Kanaani noted that Iran has sought dialogue and negotiations in dealing with shared oil and gas fields, adding that in the case of Arash gas field which is shared with Kuwait, Tehran has officially announced it wants a joint excavation of the field and is ready for dialogue with the Kuwaiti side.

In case the other side is not prepared to cooperate in joint excavation of the shared field, Iran reserves the right to protect its interests and will put the exaction of the field on its agenda, the spokesman said.

Noting that Iran will not tolerate any violation of its rights, Kanaani stressed that the government feel duty-bound to protect the rights and interests of the Iranian nation.

Iran steadfast in asserting rights of nation

Furthermore, Kanaani addressed the legal complaint filed against South Korea in the pursuit of the return of Iran’s blocked funds.

He emphasized Iran's commitment to safeguarding the rights of the nation and freeing the frozen financial resources in South Korea.

“The Iranian government and diplomatic apparatus are steadfast in asserting the rights of the Iranian people,” the spokesperson stated.

However, he expressed disappointment at the lack of “anticipated progress” in pursuing the matter with South Korea, despite repeated assurances by their officials.

Kanaani clarified that Iran has taken the legal action to complement the continuous diplomatic negotiations with South Korea.

“This action by the Iranian government sends a clear message to South Korean authorities,” he noted.

He said Iran expected the South Korean government to act prudently and wisely in releasing Iran’s funds, and take a step towards improving bilateral relations.

Tehran said on Saturday that it had officially started the process of referring the dispute with South Korea to international arbitration.

Iran has more than $7 billion worth of blocked funds from the sale of oil and petrochemical products in the past to South Korean in two banks in that country.

