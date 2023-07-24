Iran once again condemns desecration of holy Quran in Europe: Spox

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has once again condemned the desecration of the holy Quran in European countries under the support of Danish and Swedish police.

Iran severely censures such shameful acts that occurred in Europe that claims to be civilized, Nasser Kanaani told reporters at his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday.

The heinous measure is insulting to the two billion Muslims and the divine and Abrahamic religions, the spokesman underlined, adding that the act was "unacceptable".

The Islamic Republic of Iran once again calls on the governments of the countries where those shameful acts took place in to prevent the repetition of such acts and deal with the criminals or hand them over to Islamic countries.

The Swedish police authority allowed Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old man of Iraqi origin, to burn a copy of the holy Quran and the Iraqi flag in Stockholm on two occasions in recent weeks.

Later, the same incident happened in Denmark.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that mere condemnation of the sacrilege of the holy Quran by the Swedish government is not enough and that the European government should turn over the perpetrators of the heinous act for prosecution.

endNewsMessage1