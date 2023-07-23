Supreme Leader calls for strongest punishment over Quran desecration

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has condemned a repeated case of desecration against the holy Quran in Sweden while saying that the individual behind the move should be given the strongest punishment.

“The insult against the holy Quran in Sweden is a bitter, conspiratorial and dangerous incident,” said Ayatollah Khamenei in the message issued on Saturday.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that all scholars of the Muslim world agree that the move to insult the holy Quran should face the harshest punishment possible.

He said that the Swedish government has declared war against the Muslim world by backing the criminal, adding that the support has caused hatred and animosity in the entire Muslim countries and their governments against Stockholm.

The Swedish government is supposed to hand over the agent behind the crime to the judicial system of the Muslim countries,” said the Supreme Leader in his message.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the conspirators behind the move should know that respect and grandiosity of the holy Quran will increase day by day and such conspiracies and people behind them will not be able to prevent the holy book from shining.

