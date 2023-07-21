Iran is best in world in drones: Defense Minister

The Iranian Minister of Defense has said that the Defense Ministry is responsible for the construction of passenger aircraft in Iran.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani noted that Iran is producing airplanes, and in the field of aviation, Iran is currently fully capable.

In the matter of drones, we are currently leading the world, the minister said, adding that the Defense Ministry is responsible for the construction of passenger aircraft in Iran.

He added that in the future, we will be able to achieve great achievements in the construction of passenger planes.

