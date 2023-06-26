Iran calls on France to stop meddling in Iranian affairs
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has called on the French government to stop making interventionist remarks about Iran.
“If you mean the Persian Gulf, you have to use its correct, historical, and international name,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post in Farsi on Twitter on Sunday in response to a Friday tweet by the French foreign ministry in which a distorted name of the Persian Gulf had been used.
He recommended France, which he said is several thousands of kilometers away from the Persian Gulf region, to avoid making interventionist statements about Iran.endNewsMessage1