Iranian, Qatari ministers meet in Geneva, confer on labor affairs

The Iranian minister of labor and his Qatari counterpart in a meeting in Geneva emphasized expansion of cooperation in the fields of labor, employment, and exchange of skill training experiences.

On the sideline of the 111th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva on Friday, Iran’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare Solat Mortazavi held a meeting with Minister of Labour of Qatar Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, who is also the president of the conference.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in labour sector.

Mortazavi said in the meeting that enhancing relations with Qatar is strategic for the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that the two countries have taken valuable measures in exchanging experiences and cooperating in international forums, which can be developed at the regional level too.

Emphasizing the importance of expanding relations with Iran, Al-Marri said that his country would not forget Iran's support during the sanctions on Qatar.

Ha added that the level of cooperation in labour and employment, as well as other areas, will be improved on his visit to Tehran.

