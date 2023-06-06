Iran to reopen diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week: Spox

Iran will reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, months after Tehran and Riyadh agreed to restore their diplomatic relations after seven years as part of a rapprochement deal brokered by China.

Kanaani said on Monday that the Islamic Republic will officially open its embassy in Riyadh, the Iranian Consulate General in Jeddah, and the country's Permanent Mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As part of a Chinese-brokered agreement signed in March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to open their respective embassies within two months.

Last month, Tehran has named seasoned diplomat Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Enayati has previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait, and director-general of Persian Gulf affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

endNewsMessage1