Iran expels four Azerbaijani diplomats

Iran has declared four Azerbaijani diplomats as persona non grata and has expelled them.

Four Azerbaijani diplomats in Tehran and Tabriz have been declared as persona non grata and expelled from Iran.

The measure was a tit-for-tat response taken in reaction to Azerbaijan's measure to expel four Iranian diplomats.

On April 6, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Azerbaijan Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mousavi was notified that four employees of the Iranian Embassy were declared persona non grata by the Azerbaijani government for activities that allegedly did not correspond to diplomatic status and were contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

The ambassador was also informed that these persons should leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours.

endNewsMessage1