Ex-official outlines dimensions of Iranian president's trip to Syria

Evaluating Wednesday’s trip of Iran’s president to Syria, Ebrahim Rahimpour told ILNA that Iran’s officials have visited Syria during the last 13 years more than anyone.

Referring to the recent obvious visits between Syria and Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, the expert noted that Iran should be very careful about the absence of Tehran in the post-war relations of Syria.

The names of those who wanted the toppling of Bashar Al-Asad are clear and now these names are seen as responsible for Syria’s reconstruction and that is not good for Iran, he emphasized, adding that we hope that we do actions toward economic construction issues in Syria.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is heading to Syria on Wednesday at the official invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This trip will mark the first visit to Syria by an Iranian president after 13 years.

