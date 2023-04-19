Iran Army is 90% self-sufficient in defense equipment: Commander

​Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari has said that Iran’s Army currently enjoys 90% self-sufficiency in defense equipment.

Sayyari made the comments while speaking on the sideline of the parade marking Iran's Army Day on Tuesday.

He said that some major changes have happened in the way the Iranian military procures its equipment in the years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution of1979 and especially after the Sacred Defense years of the 1980s when Iran was involved in a war against Iraq.

The commander said that almost all the equipment that were displayed in Tuesday's army parade were home-grown and had a modern level of technology.

Elaborating on the self-sufficiency of Iranian Army in its the defense equipment, Sayyari underlined that some four years ago there was no trace of drones in the force.

But today the army has a lot of power in the area of drones and soon people will hear other news about the drones, he said.

Earlier today, a large number of home-made military drones paraded at a ceremony held by the Iranian Army in Tehran in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the anniversary of Iran's Army Day.

The drones put on display in the parade included Mohajer-6, Mohajer-4, Mohajer-2, Raad-85, Arash, Ababil-4, Yasir, Karrar, Naser, Kian-1, Kian-2, Omid, Kaman-12, Kaman-22, Ababil-5, and Sadeq.

endNewsMessage1