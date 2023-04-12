US was after buying heavy water from Iran: AEOI spokesman

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the United States was once trying to buy heavy water from Iran because of the high quality of the isotope which is a byproduct of the nuclear enrichment process.

“We should know that the heavy water produced in Iran is among the best in the world and even the Americans were once trying to purchase it (from Iran) after they analyzed its properties,” Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted as saying by the IRNA on Wednesday.

The official made the remarks while elaborating on AEOI’s accomplishments in using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including for the development of highly-needed medicines and in agricultural production processes.

He said that US officials have mentioned in various documents that the heavy water produced in Iran has a high quality.

