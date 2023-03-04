Iran, IAEA challenges should be addressed at negotiating table and closed rooms: Expert

An expert on international affairs has said that the possibility of a temporary deal between Iran and the West is low.

Commenting on the Friday evening visit of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to Iran, Sasan Karimi told ILNA that the challenges between Iran and the IAEA should be transferred into the negotiating table and closed rooms.

Referring to these challenges, the expert noted that the fact is that the political approach of the IAEA is mainly a background, and the main issues are technical ones.

He described the possibility of reaching a temporary deal between Iran and the West as weak and said that the administration of the U.S. doesn’t have enough motivation in terms of returning to the nuclear talks with Iran.

