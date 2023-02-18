China not seeking confrontation with U.S. to protect Iran: Expert

An expert on foreign policy has said that China doesn’t seek a confrontational approach toward the U.S. to safeguard Iran and it never seeks to support another country and create problems for Beijing's interests.

Asked about the mediation of China between Iran and Saudi Arabia in order to normalize relations between the two countries, Sasan Karimi told ILNA that China as a determining player and also as an energy consumer is seeking stability in the Middle East and it is normal behavior.

Commenting on the unusual behavior of China toward Iran’s closeness to the West, he underlined that “given the discount in the energy, oil markets and the monopoly in the Iranian market, China like some other countries sees its interest in the relations between Iran and the West not being normalized.”

He noted that China is buying oil from Iran with the green light of the U.S., so China doesn’t seek a confrontational approach toward the U.S. to protect Iran, saying that we should understand that China never seeks to support another country and create problems for its own interests.

endNewsMessage1