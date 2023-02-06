Pardoning prisoners sign of Islamic government’s benevolence: Rights official

Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi says giving pardon to tens of thousands of prisoners, including many involved in recent riots in the country, was a sign of benevolence of the Islamic government.

Gharibabadi made the comments in a post on his Twitter page on Monday as he hailed a decision a day earlier by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to grant clemency to people detained in recent riots in Iran.

“Granting pardon to the accused is deemed an unprecedented initiative. Such an Islamic and humanitarian act is emblematic of the leniency practiced by and popularity of the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran – and indeed a big move in the field of human rights,” he said in his tweet.

On the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei on Sunday agreed to a proposal by the Iranian judiciary chief to pardon or commute sentences of a significant number of convicts from the recent riots and those convicted in public courts and others.

