President Pledges Iran’s Support for Syria’s Reconstruction

Describing Iran as a true friend of Syria, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi promised that the Islamic Republic will stand by the Syrian people in the same way that it helped them fight against terrorism during years of war in the Arab country.

The relations between Iran and Syria are strategic as their relations are based upon common beliefs and the spirit of resistance shown by their people, Raisi said in a meeting with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas in Tehran on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a true friend of the Syrian nation because, in the same way, that it (Iran) stood by the Syrian nation and government in the era of resistance against terrorism, it is also ready to stand by them during the reconstruction period by strengthening economic cooperation in all fields,” the president stated.

Raisi also lauded the Syrian armed forces’ efforts to protect the Arab country’s nation and government against seditions as a promising prospect for the future of Syrians.

For his part, General Abbas said Syria emerged victorious in the war on terrorism thanks to the support of its brothers and true friends.

Syria has become stronger and will continue to act as a ring in the chain of resistance, he stated, adding, “The axis of resistance will have a significant role in forming a new world.”

Deploring the hostile attempts to harm the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Syria and Iran, the minister said the bonds between the two countries are too strong to be damaged and that they continue to grow constantly.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian visited Damascus and discussed the ways to promote economic cooperation between the two countries by facilitating interaction between the state-run and private sectors.

