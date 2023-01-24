JCPOA ‘not dead’, no progress in talks: Borrell

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrel on Monday said that the Iran nuclear deal is not “dead”, but no progress has been made in talks to revive the 2015 agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Borrell was speaking with reporters in Brussels after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He claimed that the recent riots in Iran have made the progress of the JCPOA revival talks difficult.

Iranian officials have time and again said that the Islamic Republic is ready for a deal aimed at reviving the JCPOA and removing sanctions, stressing that the US, which withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reinstated sanctions, should abandon its excessive demands.

Iran has also said that it has done its part of the deal and the ball is now in the US court to make a political decision.

The JCPOA ran into trouble after the US withdrawal. The revival talks began in April 2021.

