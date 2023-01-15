Iran never accepts change in borders: MP

An Iranian member of Parliament has said that Azerbaijan has become a “nest for Iran's sworn enemies” and Iran never accepts change in borders.

Speaking to ILNA, Mahmoud Ahmadi Bighash reacted to the recent actions by Azerbaijan in the Caucasus region, saying that the change in the borders will never be acceptable and no country has the power to do it toward the people of Iran.

He also added that Azerbaijan has become a “nest for Iran's sworn enemies” and officially opened its embassy in the occupied lands, saying that Israel also has a wide presence in this country.

“I believe that the position of Azerbaijan toward Iran is not based on neighborliness and friendship but Armenia always had this position and has kept it,” he noted.

Azerbaijan is defending countries like the U.S. and Israel that are supporting Azerbaijan, he said, adding that Iran will behave harshly against the unfriendly actions of neighboring countries.

