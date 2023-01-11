Foes use sacrilege to ruin Muslims calmness, IRGC chief cmdr. says

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said on Tuesday that the enemies use sacrilege to ruin Muslims' calmness.

Salami was speaking in Zahedan, the capital city of the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan Province, addressing groups of people there.

Referring to the enemy's plans against Muslim nations, Salami said that the foes try to sow discord and division in Iran by inciting riots, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran will decisively thwart their hostile plots.

Pointing to the destroying presence of enemies in the countries including Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, he underlined that they want to repeat the same destruction plan to the Islamic Republic of Iran but, the Iranian nation will surely defeat them as always.

