Iran Army’s mission in Pacific lifts national morale: Top Cmdr.

Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Major General Abdulrahim Mousavi has hailed an ongoing mission by the Army’s 86th Naval Fleet in the Pacific Ocean as a sign of the country’s self-reliance and a boost to the nation’s morale.

Mousavi made the remarks on Sunday in a phone conversation with the commander in charge of the Iranian mission in the Pacific.

The call was made concurrent with the Zolfaqar 1401 Military Drills which is held by the Iranian Army in the south of Iran.

Mousavi described the current Navy mission in the Pacific as a sign of Iran’s determination to be present in remote waters, adding that the mission provides an opportunity for Iranian army forces to gain naval experience.

The major general added that flying the Iranian flag in remote oceans is another achievement of the 86th Fleet’s mission in the Pacific, adding that it further boosts to the morale of the Iranian people and nation.

