Iran should solve issues with IAEA diplomatically: expert

An expert on nuclear issues has said that Iran should be on the path to resolving the issues diplomatically and through direct negotiations with the IAEA.

Evaluating Iran’s response to the recent resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran’s nuclear activities, Hassan Beheshtipor told ILNA that we should be on the path to resolving the issues diplomatically and through direct negotiations with the IAEA.

If the snapback mechanism isn’t activated today, it is because they want to create new cases against Iran so that whenever they decide to activate the mechanism, they will announce that this decision was made following the actions taken by Iran, he noted.

This is to convince the public opinion and legitimize the action that will take place in the future, He added.

