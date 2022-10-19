Iran dismisses dispatch of arms, military drones to Russia

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday dismissed some allegations about sending Iranian weapons and military drones to Russia for the Ukraine war.

Referring to the baseless allegations about sending Iranian drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, Kanaani pointed out that such unfounded claims are based on biased standpoints as part of machination by some anti-Iran media.

Kanaani noted that Iran is ready to negotiate with Ukraine to resolve the accusations against the Islamic Republic.

Pointing to the evident impartiality of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Ukraine war, Kanaani reiterated that since the onset of the conflict, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always opposed the continuation of the war, emphasized the need to stop the conflict and resolve disputes peacefully, and in this regard, several meetings and contacts have been made by the Iranian Foreign Minister with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

By adopting a transparent position, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always called for the observance of the fundamental principle of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, in accordance with the principles and objectives of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, he underlined.

