Iran vows to respond to Europeans’ interventionist behavior

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday warned European countries that Iran would respond reciprocally if they continue interventionist behavior.

In his weekly press conference, Nasser Kanaani said about the recent unrest in Iran that the European countries have double standards in dealing with protests in Iran versus those in their own countries.

Kanaani said that Iran is a responsible state that respects its citizens’ views and their security and that Iran has also played an important role in protecting the security of other countries in the region.

He said that European countries have a responsibility to protect Iranian embassies, but they did not fulfill their obligation in this regard.

An Iranian school and Islamic centers being attacked in other countries are among the examples of Europe’s negligence with regard to safeguarding Iranian places.

endNewsMessage1