Iran’s Top Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with the European Union's Coordinator of the JCPOA revival talks, Enrique Mora in New York, US, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the negotiation process of removing sanctions.

The latest round of talks in Vienna, which aims to remove the anti-Iran sanctions reinstated after the US withdrawal in 2018, began on Thursday.

As the negotiations in which the US took part indirectly wrapped up, Western media reported that the European Union had put forward a "final text" which they said is non-negotiable and is regarded as a basis for decision-making by the parties to the talks.

However, the so-called "final" text contains proposals by the EU Coordinator of the Vienna talks, Enrique Mora, which cannot be considered the final text and non-negotiable.

During the latest round of the negotiations, the Iranian team presented the Islamic Republic’s basic stance on issues such as the sustainable lifting of the sanctions, the required guarantees for the sanctions removal, and issues alleged by the UN nuclear watchdog. The Iranian negotiators informed Mora of Tehran's stance and he put forward his proposals on the disputed issues on Monday.

Although Mora has described his proposals as a “final text”, a decision on it lies within the authority of the parties to the talks, and there will be no talk of a final text and agreement until everything is agreed upon.

