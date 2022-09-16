Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Raisi begins his 3-day trip to Uzbekistan on Wednesday at the invitation of the Uzbek president. He has since met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and several other participating leaders.

At this summit, Iran signed obligation memorandums for its accession to the permanent membership of the SCO which was accepted by all member states last year.

