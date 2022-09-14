Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Tuesday that improper monitoring claimed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran has no legal basis.

In reaction to some statements by the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the request for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to the agency’s questions, Kamalvandi said that the claimed issues about the improper monitoring in Iran have no legal basis because what is not done today is related to the P5+1 agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is defined in the form of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as its re-establishment in accordance with the Law of strategic action to lift sanctions and safeguards.

He highlighted that the interests of the Iranians require lifting the sanctions and fulfilling the obligations by the parties in the negotiations.

Pointing to the three places that the agency claimed, he underlined that Iran has cooperated with the agency on three alleged locations, sent information, answered IAEA questions, and held dialogue sessions to resolve the ambiguity.

Kamalvandi stressed that the agency should not judge and comment on the fabricated documents of the Zionist regime, which are provided to the agency for specific political purposes, adding that such judgment goes against the principle of impartiality and professionalism.

Since the agency has audited all of Iran's stated nuclear materials and there are no material accounting disputes, merely observing pollution in several places can not be seen as a sign of the existence of undeclared nuclear materials. This type of conclusion is contrary to the agency's known procedures and standards, even with similar cases in various states.

Kamalvandi underscored that unfortunately, these statements are rooted in the politically biased goals and objectives that the Zionist regime is leading, adding that Iran's advice to the agency and the negotiating parties are to avoid such behaviors, which have not benefitted them so far.

endNewsMessage1