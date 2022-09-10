The commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is now among the top three drone powers in the world.

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid said that the Iranian Army ground forces' achievements had been optimized for future battles.

He also hailed the speed and surge in achieving advanced technologies by the Army ground forces and integrating them with the necessary equipment to counter threats.

Stressing the fact that these achievements have been made amid cruel sanctions, he described the Army ground forces as a powerful, equipped, integrated, and disciplined power that is able to repel any aggressor.

Rashid went on to say that the Army ground forces have now reached precision capability with regard to missiles and artillery.

Thanks to its progress in drones, armor, logistics, electronic warfare, aerospace, engineering, and telecommunication fields, the Iranian Army ground force is a deterrent power.

