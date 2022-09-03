An expert on international relations has said that the Iraqi political atmosphere is the main reason for the interruption in Iran-Saudi talks.

The expert, Qays Qurayshi, pointed to the interruption in Iran-Saudi talks, saying that the unrest and instability in Iraq are the main reasons for the interruption in Iran and Saudi negotiations.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The expert underlined that the Saudis want the continuation of Mustafa Al-Kazemi as Iraq's prime minister but the Shia political groups in Iraq see him as a part of Iraqi problems.

Referring to the recent unrest in Iraq, he said that Iran tries that the Iraqi people solve their problems themselves and tries to be away from the Iraqi political scene unless the Iraqis themselves request Iran’s intervention.

Commenting on the return of Kuwait and the UAE's ambassadors to Iran after seven years, the expert on the Arab world issues said that "certainly, these returns are coordinated with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Saudi Arabia."

Also, Bin Salam will join Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in sending an ambassador to Iran, he added.

