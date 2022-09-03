Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Guzargah Mosque during Friday noon prayers in Herat, western Afghanistan.

Expressing concern over the continuation of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by Afghanistan and its oppressed nation in fighting against the ominous phenomenon of extremism, violence, and terrorism.

Kanaani offered his condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack and prayed to Almighty God for the speedy recovery of the wounded and injured.

According to Afghanistan media, an explosion in a mosque in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan killed 30 people and injured tens of more.

The blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque during Friday noon prayers.

