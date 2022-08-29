Iranian and Omani foreign ministers in a telephone conversation on Sunday discussed bilateral relations and the latest situation of Vienna talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi reviewed bilateral and regional issues, as well as the ongoing trend of negotiations underway in Vienna aimed at the removal of the sanctions.

In related developments on Thursday, Amirabdollahian in separate phone conversations with his Qatari counterpart and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the latest developments in the Vienna talks.

endNewsMessage1