Pres. Pezeshkian inaugurates 59,264 road, urban projects

These projects involved over 940 trillion rials in domestic investment, along with an additional $119 million and €39 million in foreign investment.

The initiatives include 43,521 housing units, comprising 14,521 urban housing units and 29,000 rural housing units, the allocation of 11,500 plots of land under the Rejuvenation of the Population law, and four urban regeneration projects. The total value of projects in urban and rural housing, as well as land allocation exceeds 370 trillion rials.

Additionally, 4,219 transportation projects worth 580 trillion rials (using domestic investment), along with $119 million and €39 million in foreign investment, are set to become operational.





endNewsMessage1