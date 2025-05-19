Iran exports to Uzbekistan stands at over $410 million: amb.

Speaking in a meeting with the industrial and production activists, Mohammad Ali Eskandari stated that Iranian goods are considered the main competitors of Chinese products in the Uzbek market.

Uzbekistan is considered a country with an economic approach, and an Iranian trade center has also been set up in this Asian country, he underlined.

He went on to say that Uzbekistan produces 40 percent of its required pharmaceutical products domestically, adding, “In a meeting held between the health ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan, the two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals.”

