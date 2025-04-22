IOMOU 2024 CIC Results: High MLC Compliance in Iranian Ports

The inspections, conducted from 1 September to 30 November 2024, focused on seafarers' employment agreements and wage-related provisions under the MLC. According to the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran (PMO), nearly all inspected vessels were found to be in conformity with MLC standards.

Over 1,100 Ships Inspected Across the Region

AllahMorad Afifipour, Director General of Maritime Affairs at the PMO, confirmed that a total of 1,116 ships flying 59 different flags were inspected under the campaign. He noted that the high compliance rate reflects ongoing efforts by port authorities to ensure decent working and living conditions for seafarers.

Iran's Active Role as a Port State

Afifipour emphasized Iran’s continued active participation in regional port state control initiatives. “Targeted inspections serve as a key mechanism to monitor the condition of foreign-flagged vessels entering our ports,” he said, stressing Iran’s commitment to international maritime conventions.

Corrective Measures for Non-Compliant Vessels

The PMO stated that while most vessels complied with MLC requirements, findings from the CIC are being reviewed by relevant authorities. Specific action plans will be developed to address any deficiencies identified on flagged vessels, ensuring full adherence to international maritime labour standards.

The Indian Ocean MoU is one of the nine regional port state control agreements worldwide. It aims to eliminate substandard shipping through coordinated inspection campaigns among its member countries.

