Over one million tourism destinations identified in Iran

Speaking at a ceremony honoring contributors to the nation’s Nowruz travel initiatives on April 12, he attributed Iranians’ enthusiasm for travel to the country’s inherent allure and diverse attractions,

Salehi Amiri expressed gratitude to the 1.2 million individuals involved in organizing Nowruz trips, including local officials from various levels of government and representatives from 28 agencies.

He remarked, “The government is fully committed to serving the people of Iran, prioritizing their comfort and well-being above all else.”

endNewsMessage1