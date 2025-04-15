There are no prohibitions on Iran-US economic activity: Iran Chamber of Commerce

"There is no obstacle to economic cooperation and economic investment for the American sides in Iran. It was the Americans themselves, who have deprived their citizens of economic investment in Iran by enacting complex and dense, multi-layered laws," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also told reporters on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Hassanzadeh stated that the decision to engage in negotiations with the US—the first round of which was held in Muscat through Omani mediation on Saturday—demonstrates Tehran’s prudence and rational approach.

He emphasized that initiating dialogue with the US is an important step toward revitalizing Iran’s economic activities.

Hassanzadeh also urged economic actors and entrepreneurs to take an active role in advancing the country’s economic diplomacy in collaboration with the Iranian administration, while maintaining a realistic view of the negotiations.

