Iran accession to CFT, Palermo Convention to be discussed

The spokesperson of the Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Dehnavi announced holding a session on Iran’s conditional accession to the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (aka the Palermo Convention) next week on Wednesday.

"The assembly emphasizes listening to all expert opinions and ultimately making the best decision in the best interests of the country and protecting national interests," Dehnavi wrote on his X account.

The Iranian parliament has approved the Palermo and the CFT. Still, Iran's Guardian Council, responsible for vetting parliament legislation, has refused to ratify them, citing the need for some amendments.

